Dr. Michael Warren Owens, 53, of St. Inigoes, MD passed away suddenly on August 21, 2021 at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital with his loving wife at his side.

He was born on October 27, 1967 in Leonardtown, MD to Robert and Gayle Owens of St. Mary’s City, MD.

Mike is a graduate of St. Michael’s School in Ridge, MD and a 1985 graduate of St. Mary’s Ryken High School. He graduated from Virginia Tech in 1989 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. He began his career working for the Department of Defense for the next nine years. In 1990 he earned his Captain’s License for the Coast Guard and spent over 25 years running several charter boats. He was proud of his boat, the Gracie Gayle that he owned and operated with his brother, Steve. In 1997 he continued his education at Baltimore College of Dental Surgery, graduating in May 2001. He loved working at all three of his locations, his team while taking care of his patients. He was a former member of the Ridge Rescue Squad. On October 12, 2013 he married the love of his life, Lindsey Owens, in St. Inigoes, MD. Together they celebrated over seven wonderful years of marriage. His hobbies including fishing, crabbing, and hunting. He loved to cook, especially homemade pizza in his pizza oven. He also liked to smoke meats, with his specialty being jerky.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mike is also survived by his children, Justin Owens and Rachael Owens of Leonardtown, MD, and Scott Massey, Jr. of St. Inigoes, MD; his siblings, Steven Owens of Ridge, MD and Marsha Thomas (Tim) of Tall Timbers; his nieces and nephews: Isabella Owens, Michael Owens, Natalie Thomas, and Gracie Thomas; his aunts and uncles: Jeff & Phoebe Williams, Phyllis Cantrell, Jack Owens, Joe Owens, Ralph/Alice Owens, Greg/Andi Owens; and many extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael’s Catholic School, P.O. Box 259, Ridge, MD 20680.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.