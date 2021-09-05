Micheal Andy “Mike” Lance, 41, of Leonardtown, MD passed away suddenly on August 28, 2021.

He was born on November 20, 1979 in Westland, MI to the late Debra Sue Perkins Lance.

He graduated from John Glenn High school in Michigan, his hobbies included making art, listening to music, playing basketball, and watching movies.

Mike is survived by his daughter, Kayla Lamb of Westland, MI, his siblings: Gaylon “Glen” Lance (Sherri) of Detroit, MI, Stephanie Campbell (Eric) of Great Mills, MD, and Joseph Lance (Samantha) of Belleville, MI; his nieces and nephews: Kayla Lance, Aliyah Campbell, Re’Anna Lee, Blake Harris and, Lilly Lance; his great niece and great nephew: Olivia King and Jaxson Kolakowski; his girlfriend, Laura Marini; and extended family and friends. In addition to his mother, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Scott Ralls Lance.

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.