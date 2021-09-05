Dolores Lee Shultz, 80, of California, MD passed away on September 1, 2021 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with her loving husband at her side.

She was born on February 25, 1941 in Fredericksburg, VA to the late Charles Paul “Mike” Mattare and Annie Lola Bellamy Mattare.

On June 25, 1965, Dolores married her beloved husband, Charles Bernard Shultz at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lexington Park, MD. Together they celebrated over 56 wonderful years of marriage. She was a dedicated and loving teacher for many years with the St. Mary’s County Board of Education until her retirement in 2005. After graduating from Towson she began her teaching career at Town Creek Elementary with a first and second grade split class. She later transferred to teaching second grade at Dynard Elementary School. She ended her career at Park Hall Elementary, as a Media Specialist, from which she retired after 40 plus years. Her hobbies included knitting, shopping, genealogy, macramé, cooking and spending time with her friends and family. She enjoyed travelling to visit family in Iowa and camping. She also enjoyed her time with her friends, better known as the “Gravel Kickers.” She loved being a teacher and enjoyed the many children she taught, but she especially loved her daughters.

In addition to her beloved husband, Dolores is also survived by his daughters, Kathryn Ann Shultz-Edwards (Charli) of Mansfield, OH and Susan Lynn Summers (Charlie) of California, MD; her brother, Jackie Q. Mattare of Long Beach, CA; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and a younger sister Wendy.

Family will receive friends on Monday, September 13, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment is private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lexington Park Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 339, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

