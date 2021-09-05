William Chalmers Cora, Sr., 72, of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home on Saturday, August 28, 2021. He was born on January 2, 1949 and was a devoted son to the late Charles and Dorothy Finn.

Billy was a hardworking man, who supported his family as a Master Plumber and Gas Fitter. He instilled in his two children, Tee and Will, the pride of an honest day’s work and was proud of the strong, intelligent individuals they became.

A man with a heart of gold and dedication to his country, Billy supported the troops and all those who served our great country. As the flag represented freedom and pride, Billy stood tall when he saw the Red, White and Blue.

Billy enjoyed spending his time watching the Redskins play football. He wore his burgundy and gold on game days and rooted his team with a smile. On a beautiful day, he could be found out on the links hitting golf balls or on the course with his friends for a full 18 holes. He strived to perfect his game and is now always under par in his new heavenly home. He loved the drag strip at MIR and enjoyed Sunday Fun Day’s with Tee and Will.

Above all, Billy adored spending time with his family and friends. His children and grandchildren brought him great joy and he loved just spending an afternoon with everyone gathered and burgers on the grill. As the summer days shorten and the days cool, the leaves turn bright, know that Billy is watching from above sending you peace and love.

Billy is survived by his children, Tina “Tee” Childress of Prince Frederick, MD and William “Will” Cora, Jr. of Upper Marlboro, MD; siblings: DJ, Deb (Jason) and Patty; grandchildren, Jordan, Tyler and Cole; former wife, Sharon Cora and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Dottie Finn and brother, Donnie Cora and brothers-in-law, Billy Underwood and Bobby “Pal” Soper.

The family will receive friends for Billy’s Life Celebration on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Service of Remembrance at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.