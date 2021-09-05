Keith Allan Swann, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on August 20, 2021 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD.

He was born on September 21, 1972 in Washington, D.C. to Christopher and Karen Virginia (Langdon) Swann.

Keith was a simple man who didn’t need much in life but to see his Heavenly Father approve and smile at his handiwork. His whole life revolved around his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and he strove to make Him happy in everything he accomplished. Through his relationship with the Lord, God blessed Keith in all he put his hands to. Keith grew in much wisdom through the Lord’s help; developing skills far beyond his official trade which was a Master Electrician. He loved worshipping God, whether he was playing drums or singing while playing guitar, he delighted in giving praise to his Maker. Keith cared a lot for restoring broken down and forgotten things. He also carried this mentality in his ministry to others. Whenever he wasn’t working on one of his many projects in the shop or fixing up his foxbody mustang, Keith loved being out on the water and crabbing. It was his favorite pastime. The memories of Keith will be forever cherished by his family and also those he was around and influenced. We know that the restorative work of God through Keith does not stop here with his death, and we take comfort knowing that Keith has finally made his journey to paradise in Heaven with his Savior.

In addition to his parents and his loving wife, Angela he is survived by his children, Mark, David and Micah Swann, all of Lexington Park, MD and his brother Brian Swann of Severn, MD.

Family will receive friends for Keith’s Life Celebration Service on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 12:00 noon, celebrated by Mike Ward, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m., at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown.

