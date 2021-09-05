Martha Patricia “Patsy” Burroughs, 93, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 29, 2021. She was born June 19, 1928 to Harvey and Leona Long in Baltimore, Maryland.

Patsy was a hardworking and dedicated woman. Shopping was her true passion, and she never missed a Saturday without taking a trip to Wal-Mart.

She always had a song in her heart. When she sang you would be instantly captivated and left astonished. Her dancing and singing could be witnessed throughout her home while she concentrated on doing chores around the house.

She started her banking career at County Trust Company in Mechanicsville back in the 50’s, where she was robbed and held at gun point while working as a teller at the branch. At the time, Ben Burroughs was the Sheriff and he deputized Patsy’s husband, Kenneth, to assist with arresting the bank robbers. She continued her career as a Loan Officer at Maryland National, Nation’s and Bank of America for over 30 years, and in those years, she was loved by many and brightened her customer’s faces with her beautiful smile.

She was a devoted mother and wife to her husband Kenneth Burroughs. She met Kenneth at her grandparents Gas Station (Shop) in Oraville, Maryland. They were married in 1949. They built their first home in the Village of Mechanicsville where they spent much of their time raising their children, and working hard. Eventually, they moved to the Burroughs Family farm in Mechanicsville and continued raising crops and tending to the garden. Together they spent 65 blissful years together before his passing in 2015.

Patsy is survived by her daughters Debra Huntington (Michael) of Mechanicsville, MD and Donna Gray (Tony) of Mechanicsville, MD; her sons David Burroughs (Jo Ann) of Mechanicsville, MD and Dennis Burroughs (Danny) of Mechanicsville, MD. She leaves behind 12 beloved grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by both of her parents Harvey Long and Mary Leona Long “Harding”, her sister Doris Long Wood, and her infant twin sons, Richard and Ronald Burroughs.

The family will be welcoming friends Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with the Funeral Service starting at 11:00 am, officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte, and Internment immediately following at All Faith Episcopal Church, 38885 New Market Turner Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mechanicsville Rescue Squad, P.O. BOX 15 Mechanicsville, MD 20659-0015, in Patsy’s name.

