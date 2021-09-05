Carolee Battaglia

Carolee is a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister who left us too early. She earned her wings August 30th and joined her friends and family in heaven. She will be watching down upon us. Carolee is survived by her husband Mike, her son Bradley, father Gerry Mathews, mother Sharon (McIntosh) Mathews, brother Dan Mathews (wife Kimberly), Ron Mathews (wife Donna), sister-in-law Debbie Evans (husband Jack), brother-in-law Frank Battaglia (wife Linda), 6 nephews, 3 nieces and 2 great nieces.

Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California, Maryland on September 4, 2021 and in Fillmore, California on September 21, 2021 and burial will follow at Eternal Valley, Newhall California.

Services on September 4th

Southern Maryland

Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints

Zoom Link for Service: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83345274672?pwd=UjVEUUZSbkRzZXdYUFZpMHJCS1lEZz09

22747 Old Rolling Road

Lexington Park, Maryland 20653

10:00 – 10:45 visitation

11:00 – services

Light refreshments and memory sharing following services

Services on September 21, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Southern California

Zoom Link for Service: To Be Provided Later

Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints

1017 1st Street

Fillmore, California 93015

10:00 – 10:45 visitation

11:00 – services

Light refreshments and memory sharing following services

Interment at Eternal Valley

23287 N. Sierra Highway

Newhall, California 91321

September 21, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers (Carolee thought they were always a waste), please send donations to A Community that Share (ACTS), P.O. Box 54, Bushwood, MD 20618; Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 530, Leonardtown, MD 20650; or American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.