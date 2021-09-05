Carolee Battaglia

Carolee is a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister who left us too early. She earned her wings August 30th and joined her friends and family in heaven. She will be watching down upon us. Carolee is survived by her husband Mike, her son Bradley, father Gerry Mathews, mother Sharon (McIntosh) Mathews, brother Dan Mathews (wife Kimberly), Ron Mathews (wife Donna), sister-in-law Debbie Evans (husband Jack), brother-in-law Frank Battaglia (wife Linda), 6 nephews, 3 nieces and 2 great nieces.
Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California, Maryland on September 4, 2021 and in Fillmore, California on September 21, 2021 and burial will follow at Eternal Valley, Newhall California.
Services on September 4th
Southern Maryland
Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints
Zoom Link for Service: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83345274672?pwd=UjVEUUZSbkRzZXdYUFZpMHJCS1lEZz09
22747 Old Rolling Road
Lexington Park, Maryland 20653
10:00 – 10:45 visitation
11:00 – services
Light refreshments and memory sharing following services
Services on September 21, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Southern California
Zoom Link for Service: To Be Provided Later
Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints
1017 1st Street
Fillmore, California 93015
10:00 – 10:45 visitation
11:00 – services
Light refreshments and memory sharing following services
Interment at Eternal Valley
23287 N. Sierra Highway
Newhall, California 91321
September 21, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers (Carolee thought they were always a waste), please send donations to A Community that Share (ACTS), P.O. Box 54, Bushwood, MD 20618; Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 530, Leonardtown, MD 20650; or American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com
All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.