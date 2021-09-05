Kimberly L. Stone, 58, of Leonardtown MD, passed peacefully in her sleep on August, 29, 2021. Born March 27, 1963, Kim was the firstborn and the oldest of 5 living siblings. She is survived by her parents, James and Saundra Stone, formerly of Clinton, MD. She is also survived by her siblings, sister Stephanie Madden (partner Rick Chadwell) of Johnson City, TN, sister Jennifer Bryant of King George, VA, brother James C. Stone and wife, Cheryl Bender of Tucson, AZ, and sister Rosemary (Nici) and husband, Rizwan Hossain of Orlando, FL. She was preceded in death by her loving grandparents, Walter and Rose Yates of Fayetteville, NC as well as two brothers, Jeffrey Stone and Mark Stone. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and many great-nieces and nephews.

While born with Cerebral Palsy, Kim did not let her disability hold her back. She was driven and well rounded. A graduate of Friendly HS, Kim excelled in her studies and maintained an A average. She had a passion for music and especially loved the band ABBA.

Kim enjoyed helping others and was a great influencer amongst her peers. She was a spokesperson and lobbyist for the inclusion and rights of the handicapped, often leading rallies in Washington DC. She received many awards and letters of recognition for her work, including a plaque from The White House.

Kimberley was formally employed through K-Mart of Lexington Park and was a longtime resident of Cedar Lane Apartments prior to her 4 year residency at the St. Mary’s Nursing Center, both of Leonardtown, MD.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made in Kim’s memory/honor, to the Washington DC chapter of the United Cerebral Palsy Association, 3135 8th St. NE, Washington, DC 20017.

