Four Injured After Three Vehicle Collision in California

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 1:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Patuxent Beach Road in California, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles involved in a rear-end style collision and reported no entrapment and no patients were unconscious.

The operator and one occupant of the red sedan was transported to an area hospital.

An infant accompanied by one adult in the Mercedes-Benz sedan was transported for precautionary reasons to an area hospital. The operator of the Ford SUV was transported to an area hospital. Two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and handled the crash investigation. The red sedan was placed at fault for the collision.

