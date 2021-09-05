U.S. Navy Release Identities of Five Sailors Killed in Helicopter Crash in California

U.S. 3rd Fleet Public Affairs SAN DIEGO – On Sunday, September 5, 2021, the U.S. Navy released the names of the five Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 crew members who died on August 31, 2021, when their helicopter crashed into the sea approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, CA.
Names of the deceased are:
- Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California
- Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia
- Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia
- Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland
- Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri
An investigation into the incident is underway.
An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)
