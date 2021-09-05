U.S. Navy Release Identities of Five Sailors Killed in Helicopter Crash in California

U.S. 3rd Fleet Public Affairs SAN DIEGO – On Sunday, September 5, 2021, the U.S. Navy released the names of the five Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 crew members who died on August 31, 2021, when their helicopter crashed into the sea approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, CA.

Names of the deceased are:

Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California

Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri

An investigation into the incident is underway.

