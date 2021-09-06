Police Investigating Fatal Drowning in Charles County

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, at approximately 4:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Potomac River in the area of Swan Point near Matthews Manor Road in Charles County, for the reported drowning.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested to respond for aerial reconnaissance and possible patient transportation.

Crews arrived on the scene and found one adult male in the water. Boat 6 along with other First Responders removed the victim from the water and performed CPR for 30 minutes before the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources Police and U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.