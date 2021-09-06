Three Injured and One Child Flown to Area Children’s Center After Deck Collapse in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, at approximately 7:56 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a residence located in the 40000 block of Leeland Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported traumatic injuries.

Dispatchers advised the 911 caller reported a deck collapsed with multiple subjects injured. No entrapment was reported.

Crews arrived on the scene to find six victims. The victims reportedly suffered injuries from the collapse, then additional injuries and burns from a fire that was underneath of the deck.

The fire was extinguished and medical personnel rendered aid to the victims, a helicopter was requested for one pediatric victim.

Emergency medical personnel transported a 27-year-old, a 7-year-old, and a 55-year-old to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported an 8-year-old to an area children’s trauma center.

Two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.