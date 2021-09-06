MDOT SHA Begins Installing New Drainage Structures Along Route 5 in Leonardtown

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is installing new drainage structures and underground pipe connections along a section of MD 5 (Point Lookout Road) in Leonardtown in St. Mary’s County. The overnight work began Monday, August 30, 2021, and will continue through the end of September as part of MDOT SHA’s improvement project on MD 5 at Abell Street Moakley Street. Learn more about the project here.

On Monday night, crews began preliminary work in front of the MedStar Health St. Mary’s Hospital entrance, which is located at 25500 Point Lookout Road. Crews will return on Tuesday, September 7 and continue working through the end of the month. The work hours are Sunday nights through Friday mornings, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. All work is weather permitting. MDOT SHA contractor Highway and Safety Services Inc. is permitted to reduce travel lanes while work is taking place.

Customers who have questions about this work and other State-numbered routes in St. Mary’s County may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603. Drivers should remain alert for equipment, work crews and changing traffic patterns.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews, as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving and look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes. Drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.