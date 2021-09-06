First Responders Rescue Dog in Huntingtown, Linda Kelly Animal Shelter Seeking Owner

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, at approximately 3:35 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to Potts Point Road in Huntingtown, for a dog down a cliff and in the water.

Rescue Squad 6 arrived and found a black dog at the bottom of a 30 foot cliff partially submerged in the water about 500 feet away from the entry point. Squad 6 donned dry suits and PFDs and entered the water.

When the Squad reached the dog they calmed it down, put a leash around it’s neck, and carried it out the water.

Ambulance 69 assessed the animal, cleaned it up with a towel, and provided it food and water. 6B had command, Chief 6 had operations, and Safety Officer 6 had safety.

The Calvert County Animal Control arrived and checked the dog for a chip. The dog had a chip but was not registered. It also had no collar.

The dog is located at the Linda Kelly Animal Shelter. If you own or know anything about this dog please contact them! 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick – 410-535-7387

All photos courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.

