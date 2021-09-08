VIDEO: Smoke Alarms Alert Family to Structure Fire in Huntingtown, One Firefighter Injured, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Monday, September 6, 2021, at approximately 1:05 a.m., 75 firefighters from Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s County responded to 2824 Ridge Road in Huntingtown, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1 & a 1/2 story single family dwelling with fire showing from all floors.

The owner/occupants were identified as Scantlin. The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at $225,000.00

One firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters controlled the fire in approximately 40 minutes

Investigation determined the fire started in the basement. The cause remains under investigation.

The homeowners were awakened by the activation of the smoke detector and were able to safely escape the residence



