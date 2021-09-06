Police Arrest Clinton Man After Killing his 71-Year-Old Mother – Also Charged with Three Other Murders

The Prince George’s County Police Department Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of John Frederick Carrington, 53, of Clinton, on September 1, 2021, on a warrant for First Degree Murder obtained by county police on August 30, 2021.

According to the warrant, on August 29, 2021, police responded to an address in the 2900 Block of Brinkley Rd, in Temple Hill, to check on the welfare of Carrington’s mother who lived there.

Officers arrived and notified maintenance, who allowed them to enter the home. Once inside, officers discovered the apartment appeared to be ransacked, at which time officers discovered the deceased body of a 71-year-old woman lying on the floor. The woman was pronounced dead by Fire/EMS. Detectives’ investigation revealed that Carrington was alleged to have strangled the victim before fleeing the home. Detectives also discovered that Carrington allegedly stabbed another victim who was known to him with a knife. The second victim was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On September 1, 2021, deputies working in partnership with the United States Marshals Service Capitol Area Reginald Task Force (C.A.R.T.F) and the Prince George’s County Police Department determined that Carrington could be located in the area of Yuma St SE, in Washington D.C. Task Force Officers conducted surveillance on a vehicle known to be driven by Carrington, and ultimately observed him enter the vehicle. The Task Force Officers stopped the vehicle and identified Carrington inside. Carrington was served the warrant and placed into custody. Custody was turned over to the Metropolitan Police Department, in Washington D.C. without incident.

On Thursday, Metropolitan Police Department announced that Carrington has been additionally charged with two counts of First Degree Murder while Armed and one count of Felony Murder in reference to the following cases:

On Sunday, Aug. 30, 1992, at approximately 5:43 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the Unit block of T Street, NW, for the report of a stabbing. A man was found suffering from apparent stab wounds. He later died in the hospital. He was identified as 29-year-old Charles Boulware, of NW, D.C.

On Saturday, March 15, 2008, at approximately 10:27 pm, Fifth District officers responded to North Capitol and Evarts Street, NE, for an investigation of the trouble call for service. A man was found, inside of a vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene and later identified as 42-year-old Reginald Gaither, of Alexandria, Va.

On Sunday, December 10, 2010, at approximately 7:49 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the 2900 block of Southern Avenue, SE, for the report of a shooting. A man was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital and later identified as 25-year-old James Campbell, of Bladensburg, Md.