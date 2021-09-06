Police Investigating Motorcycle Collision That Killed 47-Year-Old Waldorf Man

The Prince George’s County Police Department Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Accokeek late Saturday night. The deceased driver is 47-year-old Elliott Batts of Waldorf.

On September 4, 2021, at approximately 11:15 pm, officers responded to the intersection of Berry Road and Bealle Hill Road for a crash involving a Vanderhall motorcycle. Batts, who was driving the Vanderhall, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed Batts was travelling westbound on Berry Road approaching Bealle Hill Road, when for reasons that are now under investigation lost control of the motorcycle and struck a guard rail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 21-0040379.