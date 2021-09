The 2021 Prince George’s County Fair originally scheduled to take place on September 9th to the 12th at the Show Place Arena has been canceled.

The Prince George’s County Fair Association, Inc. released the following statement:

After careful consideration with our members and the Health Department, we are sad to say that Prince George’s County Fair will not take place this year. The safety of our community will always come first. We look forward to using this time to start planning for 2022.