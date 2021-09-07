Police Investigating Fatal Collision That Killed 10-Year-Old Clinton Boy

The Prince George’s County Police Department Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Clinton in late August.

The driver and passenger were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. The passenger, 10-year-old Pedro Gutierrez Gonzales of Clinton, died on September 3, 2021. The adult driver remains hospitalized and is in stable condition.

On August 30, 2021, at approximately 12:50 pm, officers responded to the 11500 block of Piscataway Road for a single-vehicle collision. The preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was travelling southbound on Piscataway Road approaching Mary Catherine Drive, when for reasons that are now under investigation, it veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 21-39471.