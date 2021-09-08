One Injured After Early Morning Motor Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at approximately 4:18 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Hermanville Road and Point Lookout Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree.

The single occupant walked to a nearby residence on Hermanville Road where the occupants called 911 for the victim.

The pediatric operator was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and handled the crash investigation.

