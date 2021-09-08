William Bernard Morgan, 89, of Hollywood, Maryland. Bernie passed away on September 1, 2021 at home surrounded by family.

He was born on February 17, 1932 in New Market, Maryland to the late John H. Morgan and Mary D. Morgan. Bernie is survived by his wife, Violet T. Morgan; two daughters, Laura L. Brubaker and Kimberly I. Morgan (April); a grandson, Chance A. Pulliam (Neychure); a brother, George A. Morgan (Jeannie); a sister, Evelyn J. Morgan and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra D. Morgan; brothers, Calvin Morgan and Lindsay Morgan, and a sister, Rebecca Morgan.

He shared his time and talents with others by serving six years in the Army during the Korean War (1951-1957), and 60 plus years as a Master Plumber in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. He was a Past President of the 3rd District Optimist Club.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a Prayer Service at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD.

Pallbearers will be Chance Pulliam, George Morgan, James Morgan, Jonathan Lowe, Donovan Harrell, and John Morgan. Honorary pallbearers will be George H. Morgan, Robert L. Morgan, Jr., Amy Harrell, and Ann Barber.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.