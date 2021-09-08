Ronald “Ronnie” Michael Miller 49, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away suddenly on August 26, 2021.

Ronnie was born in Cheverly, Maryland on June 4, 1972 to Allen and Linda Miller of La Plata, MD.

At the early age of 18, Ronnie began working at Hunt Ford used car lot washing cars. His love for cars continued through his life and he ascended to the position of sales manager at Waldorf’s Ford of La Plata. Ronnie had a unique way of connecting with his customers and they became like family to him. You can see this by reading the Google reviews for Waldorf’s Ford of La Plata. Ronnie’s passion for cars did not end at the dealership. On Friday nights, you would see Ronnie at the dirt track at Potomac Speedway or Virginia Motor Speedway. On Sundays, one of his favorite pastimes was watching his favorite NASCAR drivers. During family gatherings, he could always be found playing badminton with his siblings. Whenever his brother was in the game, they would commonly refer to each other as “Clark” and “Gris” in reference to the family favorite movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Ronnie was an avid man of faith and enjoyed his time spent in the Church. Of all the time he spent on this Earth, he loved spending time with his daughters the most.

Ronnie is preceded in death by his grandmothers; Laura Miller and Audrey Duncan, and aunts; Mary Buckler and Jeannie Scopin.

In addition to his parents, Ronnie is survived by the mother of his children, Amy Miller; his daughters, Amber Miller, Jessica Miller, and Julianna Miller; siblings, Howard Miller (Janelle) of Mechanicsville, MD, Donald Miller (Jason) of Dundalk, MD, Donna Day (Ricky) of La Plata, MD; nieces and nephews, Madalynn Miller, Allen Miller, Josh Miller, Logan Miller, Audrey Day, and Savannah Day.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with a Service of Remembrance at 11:30 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A memorial service will be held privately at Trinity Memorial Gardens to follow.