It is with deep sorrow that we announce that Sherish Lynn Guthrie, 53, of Lexington Park, MD went to be with the Lord on Tuesday August 31, 2021.

Sheri was born on October 15, 1967 in Honolulu, HI to the late Andrew Charles Heath, Sr. and Hilda Gale Kanney.

Though Sheri was taken from us too soon, she lived a life full of adventure, surrounded by family and friends who loved her to the ends of this earth and into heaven itself. Her vivacious spirit will be missed by many.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristina Wadlington (Robert); son, Ryan Klein; brother, Andrew Heath (Tonya); grandmother, Mary Hazel Olsen; and 2 grandchildren, Lilly Wadlington and Addison Klein; her boyfriend Phil; stepmother Barbara Heath and step-brother Jeremy (Deanna) and their 2 daughters.

Her family will hold a memorial together with her mother, Gale Kanney on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., at Patuxent Presbyterian Church, at 23421 Kingston Creek Road, California, MD 20619. Please join us to celebrate their lives that filled us with joy.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.