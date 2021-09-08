Hilda Gale Kanney, 73, of Lexington Park, MD, loving daughter and mother, died unexpectedly on the evening of Tuesday August 31, 2021.

Gale was born on August 4, 1948 in Farmville, VA to the late Arnold Richer Olsen, better known as “Tex”, and Mary Hazel Olsen of Lexington Park, MD.

Gale was the pillar of her family and devoted to her mother. She was a kind and true friend and a beacon of light to those in need. We will feel the warmth of her love forever.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Hazel Olsen; son, Andrew Heath (Tonya); granddaughter, Kristina Wadlington (Robert); grandson, Ryan Klein; and two great-grandchildren, Lilly Wadlington and Addison Klein and her boyfriend Joe.

Her family will hold a memorial together with her daughter Sheri Guthrie on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., at Patuxent Presbyterian Church, at 23421 Kingston Creek Road, California, MD 20619. Please join us to celebrate their lives that filled us with joy.

