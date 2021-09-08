James Leon Wilt, 86, of Avenue, MD (formerly of Mechanicsville, MD) passed away on November 6, 2020 at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was born on June 22, 1934 in Rainelle, WV to the late Leon William Wilt and Betty F. Phillips.

In September 1954 Jim enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp and proudly served his country until his Honorable Discharge in September 1957. On September 14, 1957, he married his beautiful bride, Regina McCall Wilt at St. Ann’s Church in Lansford, PA. Together they celebrated 64 wonderful years of marriage. Jim is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C. with a degree in Administration of Criminal Justice and The FBI Academy in Quantico Virginia. He was employed for 17 dedicated years as the Captain of the Fairfax County Police Department until his retirement. In 1974, he founded Diversified Detection Services, Inc. (DDS, Inc) which he owned and operated until his retirement. He was an investigator and polygraph examiner.

He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus, Council #1470 as a Fourth Degree Knight. He was a past member of St. Bernadette’s Church in Springfield, Virginia for 42 years.

In addition to his loving wife, Regina, he is also survived by his son, James Kevin Wilt of Avenue, MD; his grandchildren: Sean Wilt, Allyson Wilt Estes, Michael Wilt, Emily Wilt, and Travis Brickman, and great granddaughters; Penelope Wilt and Kindle Brickman; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his son, John Riley Wilt, his daughter-in-law, Meta Wilt, and his siblings: June Stankovich, Jack W. Wilt, Betty L. Hart, Joe R. Wilt, and Bobbie L. Neeley.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 10:45 a.m., in the Old Post Chapel, Arlington National Cemetery, 1 Memorial Avenue, Arlington, VA 22211. Inurnment will follow in the columbarium.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul, c/o St. Aloysius Catholic Church, P.O. Box 310, Leonardtown, MD 20653.

