Firefighters From Hollywood Respond to Animal Rescue in Sandgates

On Thursday, September 7, 2021, at approximately 12:45 p.m., Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the 42300 block of Allison Drive for a possible animal rescue.

Rescue Squad 7 responded shortly after dispatch with 6 Volunteers, and crews arrived to find a small dog that fell approximately 20 feet down a steep hill and was unable to make it back up. The crew found an alternative access point and were able to safely retrieve the uninjured dog. The dog was reunited to his owner and firefighters returned to service a short time later.

