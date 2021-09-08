Charles County Pharmacist and Assistant Arrested in Connection with Illegal Distribution of Drugs and Narcotics

On September 3, 2021, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Tactical Diversion Squad arrested Vincent Ippolito, 62, of Waldorf and Denise Marie Shifflett, 45, of La Plata in connection with illegally distributing drugs and narcotics.

Ippolito, a licensed pharmacist and owner of Northgate Pharmacy in Waldorf, and Shifflett, an employee at the pharmacy, were indicted by a Charles County Grand Jury in August. Ippolito distributed narcotics to an undercover officer and Shifflett was conducting street deals of pharmaceutical controlled substances that she obtained from the pharmacy. The charges are the result of a yearlong investigation between both agencies operating on a joint task force that focuses on the diversion of pharmaceutical controlled substances.

“Detectives and members of the DEA worked diligently together to bring this case to a prosecutorial phase. Our mission is to help eradicate the illegal distribution of drugs that have negatively impacted the lives of many families,” said Sheriff Troy Berry. Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Washington Division, commended the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office for their work in this investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 301-609-5890.

