We regretfully announce the passing of Janice Marie Hall, 62, of Lusby, Maryland on August 30th, 2021.

Janice, a loving and dedicated mother to three sons, was brought into this world on March 6th, 1959, to Joseph Edward Delgros and Joanne Kroner. She often spoke of her time riding horses as a child and love of passing down the family recipes she remembered fondly. She married the love of her life, Bryon Hall, in 1988. They were married for nearly 33 years and built countless wonderful memories together. As a mother, she felt so much love and pride watching her sons grow up and find love of their own. She always said that she had dreamed of having a daughter and that having daughter-in-laws allowed her to live that dream.

Remembering her, she loved cooking, shopping, watching the Hallmark channel, and painting rocks to place around town for others to find, but spending time with her grandchildren meant the most to her. Janice was the most loving grandmother a child could ask for. Whether near or far, they never had to question if she were thinking of them because they were always on her mind.

She is survived by her husband, Bryon; her mother, Joanne; her three sons, Justin, Joshua, & Jeremy; and her grandchildren: Autumn, Johnathan, Jaydyn, Noah, Jaxon, Aiden, and Isabella.

Janice’s memorial service will be at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD on Monday, September 13th from 12-2pm. It will be open to those who wish to pay their respects.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.