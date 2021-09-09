Paula Michelle Stahlman, 62, of Port Republic, MD passed away on August 30, 2021 at Georgetown University Hospital.

Born August 20, 1959 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of Marie Jean (Sorrentino) Vidotto and the late Anthony Vidotto.

Paula graduated from Suitland High School in 1977 and attended the Respiratory Therapy Program at NOVA College. Paula moved to Calvert County from Hillside, MD in 1978. She was employed by the FBI as a fingerprint examiner for fourteen years. Paula enjoyed shopping, spending time with family, board games, and she loved crabs. She was a member of multiple small business companies.

Paula is survived by her mother, Marie Jean Vidotto of Dunkirk, MD; her husband, Jeffrey Stahlman whom she married on September 18, 1982 in Lanham, MD; her sons, Treven Stahlman of Avenue, MD and Zachary Stahlman of Port Republic, MD; grandchildren, Addisyn and Gannon Stahlman; and siblings, Valerie Maccherone of Dunkirk, MD and Katt Martin of Oklahoma City, OK. She was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Quido Vidotto.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. A Funeral Service will be conducted by Pastor Kyle Squire on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, Lusby, MD. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens, Port Republic, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Zachary Stahlman, Shane Cameron, Billy Graves, Treven Stahlman and Antonio Mattero.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.