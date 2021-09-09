James Henry “Junior” Hall, Jr. 84, of Park Hall, MD passed away on September 6, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on June 12, 1937 in Clements, MD to the late James H. Hall and Catherine H. Quade Hall.

Junior is survived by his beloved wife, Irvanette Hall; his children: Clythene Selzer (Dean) of Valley Lee, MD, Damian Hall (Kim) of Park Hall, MD, and Fredrika Herndon (Jerry) of Roanoke, VA; his siblings: Beatrice Molnar of Hollywood, MD, John Hall (Gloria) of Avenue, MD, George Hall of Loveville, MD, Dorothy Stone (James) of Leonardtown, MD, Thomas Hall of Compton, MD, and Joe Hall (Phyllis) of Chaptico, MD; his grandchildren: Jenna Ray Hall, Zachary Hall, Megan Sloane (Chris), and Brandon Guy; and his great grandchildren, Chase Shreiner and Cameron Sloane.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings: Laura Stone, Carl Hall and Sylvester Hall.

All services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

