Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest for Dunkirk Man

September 8, 2021
On September 3, 2021, First Sergeant Basham of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 10600 block of Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk, on a vehicle travelling 86mph in a 55mph zone.

The driver of the vehicle, Nicholas Presson Kaine, 42 of Dunkirk, advised there was marijuana in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed, a cut plastic straw, a cut plastic pen with suspected heroin residue and a crushed capsule of suspected heroin.

Kaine was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.

