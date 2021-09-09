Chesapeake Beach Man Arrested For Possession of PCP After Traffic Stop in Owings

On August 30, 2021, Deputy Mason of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Bricoes Turn Road and Southern Maryland Blvd. in Owings, for a traffic complaint.

Callers reported a vehicle was weaving all over the roadway, traveling 10 MPH in the travel portion of the highway. A second caller reported the driver to be in the middle of the road out of the vehicle. Upon arrival, Deputy Mason located the driver and sole occupant, Johnie Edwin Lambert, 61 of Chesapeake Beach, holding on to the rear of his vehicle. Deputy Mason observed a small baggy of cigarettes and suspected PCP in plain view on the passenger seat.

Lambert was transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, Driving/Attempting to Driver Vehicle While Impaired by Controlled Dangerous Substance, Reckless and Negligent Driving.

