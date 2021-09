On September 4, 2021, Deputy Savick of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Southern Maryland Blvd. and Miss Sams Way in Huntingtown, for the reported stolen tags.

The driver, Michael Earl Keens-Dumas, 39 of Baltimore, exited the vehicle and was placed under arrest.

Keens-Dumans was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: $100 to Under $1500.