Traffic Stop in Lusby Leads to Drug Charges for Baltimore Man

On September 4, 2021, Deputy Wilder of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the area of Rt. 4 and Southern Connector Blvd. in Lusby.

Upon making contact with the driver, William Ross Campo III, 35 of Baltimore, a moderate odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. Campo failed to provide identification to the deputy. A search of the vehicle was conducted and revealed 3 bags containing suspected marijuana and one bag containing suspected crack/cocaine, 5 capsules containing suspected heroin and a crack pipe.

Campo was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

