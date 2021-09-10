Mechanicsville Man Passed Out at WaWa in Dunkirk Arrested for Possession of Heroin

September 10, 2021
Ronald Matthew Morgan, 42 of Mechanicsville

On Aug. 30, 2021, Deputy First Class Crum of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the WaWa gas station located at 10205 Kirksville Lane in Dunkirk, for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, Deputy Crum observed a vehicle with both the driver and passenger slouched over. Deputy Crum knocked loudly and reputedly with no response. Contact was eventually made with the passenger identified as Ronald Matthew Morgan, 42 of Mechanicsville. Morgan exited the vehicle and was having difficulty standing up. Morgan was observed to be lethargic and had slurred speech. A search of the vehicle revealed a clear, plastic, Ziploc bag with a white powdery substance of suspected heroin and a paper straw.

Morgan was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.

