Traffic Stop in Lusby Leads to Drug and Weapons Charge for Ft. Washington Man

On September 5, 2021, Deputy First Class Burgraff and Deputy Durnbaugh of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to report of a traffic complaint for a vehicle swerving all over the roadway and into oncoming traffic in the area of the Thomas Johnson Bridge in Solomons.

Deputies were able to locate the aforementioned vehicle and observed it being operated in an unsafe manner. DFC Burgraff conducted a traffic stop on Solomons Island Road and Flag Ponds Parkway in Lusby. Contact was made with the driver, Alphonso Richardo Thomas, 54 of Ft. Washington, who agreed to a Standardized Field Sobriety Test. During a search of Thomas’s person, a clear baggie containing suspected marijuana and brass knuckles were found.

Thomas was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Concealing a Dangerous Weapon and other traffic related charges.