Mechanicsville Woman Arrested After Crashing Into State Highway Administration Truck

On Tuesday, September 7, 2021, Trooper First Class M. Posch and Trooper T. Baden from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the area of Loveville Road and Kavanaugh Road, in Mechanicsville, for a reported accident involving a State Highway Administration truck.

Their investigation revealed that a 1996 Toyota, operated by Keasha Leigh Crafton, 45 of Mechanicsville, left the roadway and struck the SHA truck.

There were no injuries as a result of the accident.

Crafton displayed numerous signs of intoxication and was subsequently placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence.

Crafton was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.