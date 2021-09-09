Police Search for Suspects Who Stole Dog at Gunpoint in Capitol Heights

Detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department are actively searching for the two suspects who stole a dog at gunpoint on Tuesday. The dog’s name is Alfred and is a one-year-old French Bulldog.

On September 7, 2021, at approximately 6:25 pm, officers responded to the 6200 block of Walbridge Street in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The victim says she was walking Alfred when a matte black four-door sedan pulled up. A suspect then got out of the car, displayed a gun and demanded the dog. The suspects then sped off with Alfred.

Alfred is black and tan, has spots on his paws and a white stripe down his chest.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call 301-772-4425. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 21-0040830.