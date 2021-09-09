Officer in Charles County Recovers Loaded Firearm and Suspected Drugs During Traffic Stop

September 9, 2021
Tabari Jovan Cole, 21, of Waldorf

On September 6 at 2:31 p.m., a patrol officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Popes Creek Court near Piscataway Court in La Plata for an equipment violation.

During the stop, the officer located a fully loaded handgun, with the serial number filed off, and suspected marijuana. The driver, Tabari Jovan Cole, 21, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with having a loaded firearm in a vehicle, knowingly altering a firearm, and illegally transporting a loaded handgun in a vehicle.

Officer Kerlin made the arrest.

