Police in Charles County Arrest Waldorf Man for Four Convenience Store Robberies

On September 8, 2021, Eugene Emanuel Hardy, 31, of Waldorf, was arrested in connection with four armed robberies of convenience stores in Charles County.

In each case, Hardy entered a store, displayed a handgun, demanded money and fled.

As a result of the investigation, detectives assigned to the Robbery Unit and investigators from the Agency’s Homeland Security Section identified the suspect.

Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Hardy and then served a search warrant at his residence and recovered evidence linking Hardy to the robberies.

Hardy was charged with armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and theft. He is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

