Work to Result in 24/7 Single-Lane Closure on Southbound Us 301 Approaching Nice/Middleton Bridge Until Late Fall 2021

Travel Off-Peak on Weekends to Minimize Delays





The single southbound lane of the Nice/Middleton Bridge will be extended on the approach lanes of southbound US 301 prior to the toll plaza structure. Access to business locations on this stretch of southbound US 301 will be maintained.

Weather permitting, the 24/7 single-lane closure will be in effect the week of September 20 until approximately late Fall 2021.

Based on typical historical travels, the best times to travel the Nice/Middleton Bridge on weekends include:

Friday – before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Saturday – before 9 a.m. and after 3 p.m.

Sunday – before 12 p.m. and after 4 p.m.

Crews will be installing foundations for the overhead gantry for future all-electronic tolling collection and new signage approaching the Nice/Middleton Bridge. The work is part of the Maryland Transportation Authority’s (MDTA) project to build a new US 301 bridge to replace the 80-year-old Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge over the Potomac River. The new, wider, four-lane crossing will open to traffic by early 2023.

For details visit https://mdta.maryland.gov/NiceMiddletonBridge/Home.

The MDTA thanks its customers for their patience and reminds them to Stay Alert So No One Gets Hurt!