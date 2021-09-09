US Marshals Present Award to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

The United States Marshals Service (USMS) presented the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office with an award/plaque of appreciation for the police escort our agency provided for Deputy Marshall Brian Lenhart. Lenhart is a Calvert County resident who graduated from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Basic SWAT and Tactical Maritime Operations School and is currently a member of the USMS Special Operations Group (SOG) unit.

On February 4, 2021, USMS was conducting a high threat raid in Baltimore City with a suspect who was involved in a shootout with Baltimore City Police days prior. During the raid, Lenhart was shot upon entry to the suspect’s bedroom, in an ambush barricaded position. Lenhart sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body. The bullet entered Lenhart’s bicep, exited through his armpit, collapsed his lung and stopped just underneath his heart. Lenhart was rushed to Baltimore Shock Trauma where he underwent multiple surgeries that ultimately saved his life.

