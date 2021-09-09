More Families Offered Space in CCPS Virtual Learning Programs

As Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) enters the second week of school, additional families have been offered opportunities for their children to participate in virtual learning programs.

Kindergarten through Grade 8 Virtual Learning Program

As of Wednesday, Sept. 8, only 247 students were enrolled in the kindergarten through Grade 8 Virtual Learning Program. Live instruction for these students began on Tuesday with CCPS teachers. Proximity Learning teachers will take over live classes starting Monday, Sept. 20.

Spaces for 365 students have been declined by families. CCPS continues to work through the waitlist of interested families with students who qualified for the program. CCPS asks that any family offered a waitlisted space notify the school system if they either accept or decline the spot.

As of yesterday, there were waitlist spaces available in each grade level.

High School Virtual Academy

Last week, CCPS reopened the high school Virtual Academy application process for students in Grades 9-12. The application window was reopened for five days and promoted among high school students and their families.

CCPS received more than 280 new applications. Application status updates will be shared by email with all families on Sept. 10. Newly accepted students to Virtual Academy will begin classes on Sept. 20. Specific information about the program will be shared with new students and their families.

The Virtual Academy is supported by the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center. Classes are taught by CCPS teachers.