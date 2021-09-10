Brenda Bonita Snead, 68, of California, MD, formerly of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on September 3, 2021 in Washington, DC. Born on February 17, 1953 in Washington, DC, she was the loving daughter of the late Margaret Lyerly Bray and James Bray. Brenda is survived by her children Tami Maus (Justin) of Hollywood, MD, Jessy Snead of California, MD, Donna Kelly of Mechanicsville, MD, Johnny Kelly of Waldorf, MD, Crissy Simpson of Mechanicsville, MD, and four grandchildren.

She graduated from Suitland High School in 1972. Brenda moved to St. Mary’s County, MD in 2002. She was a school bus driver for Prince George’s County for 25 years, retiring in 2007.

Brenda enjoyed crafting and painting.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 13, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Dennis Gillikin officiating. Interment will follow in Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.