No Injuries Reported After Motor Vehicle Collision Involving School Bus in Lexington Park

On Friday, September 10, 2021 at approximately 9:10 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Mattapany Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a school bus.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle in the roadway and an unoccupied school bus off the roadway.

Three patients signed care refusal forms on the scene. No injuries were reported.

St. Mary’s County Schools Bus #544 was not occupied by students/children at the time of the collision. Board of Education responded to the scene along the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office who is investigating the collision.

