Three Arrested in Loveville on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

On Friday, September 3, 2021, Trooper M. Koontz from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack conducted a traffic stop in the area of Point Lookout Road and Loveville Road, in Loveville.

During contact with the occupants, the operator gave a false name, and was ultimately identified as Corey Michael McAndrew, 30 of Piney Point.

A search of the vehicle revealed various narcotics and packaging supplies which are consistent with the distribution of narcotics.

In addition to McAndrew, the occupants, identified as Kristine May Alvey, 28 of Lexington Park, and Russell Andrew Randall, 40 of Great Mills, were placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

All three subjects were charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics; Possession of CDS-Not Marijuana (LSD); Possession of CDS-Not Marijuana (Cocaine); Possession of CDS-Not Marijuana (Suboxone); & Possession of CDS-Not Marijuana (Xanax). McAndrew was additionally charged with Fraud: False Identity to Avoid Prosecution; Obstructing and Hindering.

