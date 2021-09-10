Planning & Zoning Seeks Information to Preserve Historic Cemeteries and Burial Grounds

The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning is seeking information from citizens regarding cemeteries or burial grounds that may be located on private property in Calvert County.

Many cemeteries on private property go unreported, especially in rural areas, and county staff are working to identify, protect and document these properties for historic preservation purposes.

Citizens are encouraged to notify Planning & Zoning staff if it is believed that there is a cemetery or burial ground located on private property that does not appear on the property’s plat.

To report a cemetery, or for more information, contact Historic Preservation Planner/Planner III Chris Sperling at Christopher.Sperling@calvertcountymd.gov. Calvert County Government is committed to the stewardship of the county’s shared heritage and historical sites.