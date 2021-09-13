VIDEO: Monster Truckz Extreme Tour Coming to Potomac Speedway October 22 to October 24, 2021!

RAIN OR SHINE! Official Monster Truckz Extreme Tour announced they are coming to St. Mary’s County!

“The Most Insane Show on Earth, prepare to have your mind blown away. We have the biggest, maddest and wildest event you will ever witness. This adrenaline filled show features the most massive Monster Truckz destroying cars, flying over mind boggling jump pushing drivers and trucks to the brink of destruction. The Nitro Motocross Team will amaze and astonish as the soar 80 feet above your head doing things that shouldn’t be possible. For the first time on planet earth see a man fired from a Monster Truck Cannon! Was man meant to fly? Hopefully this guy is. Extreme Rock Crawlers. Right side up, sideways, even upside-down feats you never thought possible the most thrilling and exciting tricks on four wheels.”

Friday, October 22, 2021, to Sunday, October 24, 2021, the Monster Truckz Extreme Tour will be coming to the Potomac Speedway located at 27963 Budds Creek Road in Mechanicsville!

Friday, October 22 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 23 – 2:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 24 – 2:00 p.m.

Seating is first-come first-serve. Arrive early for the best seats. Doors open two hours prior to the show for the Kid’s Fun Zone. Tickets are going quick!!!

Save the FREE kid’s ticket below to use at the door with the purchase of each ADULT TICKET. (The image must include the QR code in the bottom right corner.)

About the Show – GARDEN MOTORSPORTS INC is proud to present MONSTER TRUCKZ!

This is the must-see Exhilarating Family Event of the year!

Watch Motorcycles jump 75 feet in the air, the Human Cannonball launches across the Arena will bring you to the edge of your seat! An ALL NEW Action packed one and a half hour Extreme car crushing, mind crushing experience of a lifetime.

Visit “The Pit Party” FREE and learn all the inner workings of the giant Monster Truckz. Photos with the drivers who describe the physics of driving these Massive mechanical beasts. The Pit opens 2 hour prior to show and be sure to visit the Kids Fun Zone where everyone can Ride in a Real Monster Truck, play on a big truck slide or in a bounce house. There will be lots of food and kids can even get their face’s painted.

