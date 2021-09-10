Letter to the Editor – Head-On Collision in Lexington Park

Dear Editor,

On Tuesday, August 31, 2021, two vibrant lives were ended when the vehicle they were occupants of was destroyed in a head-on collision in the turn lane of Pegg Road in Lexington Park, Md.

We know the names of the mother and daughter killed, we know the name of a drunk driver that collided with a St Mary’s County vehicle at the scene several hours later.

Their combined memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon. Yet all we know about the person “allegedly” responsible for their senseless and tragic deaths is that he is “A. Male”. Possibly this is his name? Why has there been no update by the press on this person who caused two homicides by his actions, whatever cause that is under investigation?

Hilda Gale Kanney, 73, of Lexington Park, MD, loving daughter and mother, died unexpectedly on the evening of Tuesday August 31, 2021.

Gale was born on August 4, 1948 in Farmville, VA to the late Arnold Richer Olsen, better known as “Tex”, and Mary Hazel Olsen of Lexington Park, MD.

Gale was the pillar of her family and devoted to her mother. She was a kind and true friend and a beacon of light to those in need. We will feel the warmth of her love forever.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Hazel Olsen; son, Andrew Heath (Tonya); granddaughter, Kristina Wadlington (Robert); grandson, Ryan Klein; and two great-grandchildren, Lilly Wadlington and Addison Klein and her boyfriend Joe.

It is with deep sorrow that we announce that Sherish Lynn Guthrie, 53, of Lexington Park, MD went to be with the Lord on Tuesday August 31, 2021.

Sheri was born on October 15, 1967 in Honolulu, HI to the late Andrew Charles Heath, Sr. and Hilda Gale Kanney.

Though Sheri was taken from us too soon, she lived a life full of adventure, surrounded by family and friends who loved her to the ends of this earth and into heaven itself. Her vivacious spirit will be missed by many.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristina Wadlington (Robert); son, Ryan Klein; brother, Andrew Heath (Tonya); grandmother, Mary Hazel Olsen; and 2 grandchildren, Lilly Wadlington and Addison Klein; her boyfriend Phil; stepmother Barbara Heath and step-brother Jeremy (Deanna) and their 2 daughters.

Thank you,

Ted Verdict