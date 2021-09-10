Police Investigating Homicide in Nanjemoy, Victim Identified as 32-Year-Old Waldorf Man

On Monday, September 6, 2021, at 7:02 p.m., officers responded to a wooded area in the 7900 block of Gilroy Road in Nanjemoy for what appeared to be an unconscious male.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the male was deceased.

On Thursday, September 9, 2021, an autopsy was performed and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The victim was positively identified as Shaquone Anthony Johnson, 32, of Waldorf. Detectives have been working on leads and the investigation is progressing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.